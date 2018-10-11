Court nullifies PDP’s expulsion of Kashamu, Ogun Chairman

…We’ll follow rule of law — PDP

By Dapo Akinrefon & Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—AN Abuja High Court sitting at Apo, yesterday, voided the expulsion of Senator Buruji Kashamu, who represents Ogun East, from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The court, in a ruling delivered by Justice Valentine Ashi, equally set aside the expulsion of Ogun State Chairman of the party, Adebayo Dayo.

Justice Ashi held that the purported expulsion of the duo was unlawful, saying it was done in flagrant disobedience of a subsisting order the court made on December 7, 2017, and further restated on January 9, 2018.

Lai Muhammed to PDP: Stop wasting your time, you will be defeated on Thursday

While re-affirming the order, the court specifically warned the PDP not to carry out any disciplinary action against the Defendants without recourse to the pending proceeding before it.

The ruling followed an application marked: M/8696/2018, which Kashamu and Dayo filed through their lawyer, Mr. Charles Ndukwe.

In his ruling, Justice Ashi said: “In my view, the Plaintiff/Respondent was in error to have expelled the defendants in utter disregard of the order of the court, including the directive that no disciplinary action should be taken against defendants while this suit subsists.

Saraki describes Osun re-run poll as charade, urges PDP supporters to be law abiding

“The facts before me show that there has been a consistent pattern violation of the orders of this court by the respondent (PDP) with impunity.

“On the strength of the doctrine of lis pendens, it is wrong for the respondent to have acted this way against the applicants.

“It is trite law that where a party carries on an activity which is either out rightly by prohibited by a positive court order or where such party, after having due notice of a pending application brought against him to restrain him from so doing and he nevertheless goes ahead to do those very things that are either expressly prohibited by an order of court or in respect of which notice has been given, this court has the jurisdiction to undo what has been wrongly done and put parties back to the status quo.

Primaries: How Atiku cost Mama Taraba APC ticket – Oshiomhole

“In my view, that is what ought to be the justice of this case. Accordingly, and in consequence, I make the following orders:

“The purported expulsion of the 1st and 4th defendants from the PDP as announced by the respondent in the media and the letter of expulsion addressed to them and two others, which letter is dated the 1st of August 2018, is hereby set aside and nullified as an act done in gross and wilful violation of an express order of court made on the 8th of December 2017 and the 9th of January 2018 directing parties to maintain the status quo and in particular, not to acrry out any disciplinary action against the applicants without first having recourse to this court.

“The said letter of expulsion of the applicants made by the respondent on the 1st of August 2018 is hereby set aside and declared null, void and of no effect, in that it was made in gross violation of the aforesaid subsisting orders of the court.

We will follow rule of law — PDP

Reacting to the Court’s decision, the PDP said it will abide by the rule of law.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the party, Prince Diran Odeyemi said: “We will abide by the rule of law and take necessary actions. The court is supreme. As it is now, the party will abide by the rule of law, other things will now follow.”