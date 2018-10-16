Court jails woman 9 years for human trafficking

A Federal High Court, sitting in Benin, on Tuesday, sentenced a 49-year-old woman, Mrs Christy Ehirobo, to nine years imprisonment for human trafficking.

Justice Mohammed Liman, in his judgment, held that human trafficking had eaten deep into the fabric of society, adding that despite the plea of mercy by the convict, the law must take its cause.

“The accused is therefore sentenced to three years imprisonment on each of the three counts to run concurrently,” the judge said.

The convict, also known as Helen Ehirobo and Mama Jennifer, was tried and convicted on a three count charge of procurement of a person for prostitution and deceitful inducement.

Newsmen report that the convict, who hails from Orhionmwon Local Government Area of Edo, had been standing trial since 2011.

She was convicted of organising foreign travels which promoted prostitution and contravened the provisions of the Trafficking in Persons (Prohibitions) Law Enforcement and Administration Act, 2003 (as amended).

She was also convicted for having recruited an SS II dropout of Baptist College, Benin, who later became a fashion designer for her sister, Esther Ehirobo, who lives in Greece.

Reacting, Mr Nduka Nwanwenne, Benin Zonal Commander, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), described the judgment as another victory against human traffickers.

He reiterated the commitment of the Director General of National NAPTIP, Mrs Julie Okah-Donli, to the fight against human trafficking.

According to him, human traffickers must surely have their day in court where justice will be dispensed without fear or favour for the good of society.

NAN