Court fixes arraignment of NFF Director, two others over $9.5m fraud

The arraignment of Christopher Andekin, a director in the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, and two other officials of the Federation on a 5-count charge of fraud to the tune of $$9.5million scheduled for today, October 15, 2018 could not hold after all.

Andekin, who is the Director of Administration and Finance, was to be arraigned before Justice Peter Affem of the FCT High Court, Abuja alongside Rajan Zaka, a cashier and Jafaru Fadanari Mamza, Head, Finance and Account Department of the NFF.

The trio, in 2015 allegedly diverted money to the tune of $9,535,923.87 belonging to the Federation to personal use. The money was a grant given by the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, for the development of football in Nigeria.

It is also alleged that Andekin fraudulently diverted N1,353,407.22 from the domiciliary account of the NFF domiciled in one of the new generation banks, without due process.

Particulars of one of the counts read:

“That you, Christopher Andekin, being the Director of Admin and Finance of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on or about 8th day of January to 26th day of January 2015 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja while being entrusted with dominion over money meant for the Development of Football in Nigeria, a grant from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to NFF fraudulently, diverted the sum of N1,353,407.22 from the NFF domiciliary account No. 5070407456 with the Zenith Bank into your personal use and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Cap 532 LFN 1990 and punishable under Section 312 of the same Code.”

Another count reads:

“That you, Rajan Zaka, being a cashier with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) in Abuja within the jurisdiction of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja while being entrusted with dominion over money meant for the Development of Football in Nigeria, a grant from the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA) to NFF fraudulently, diverted the sum of $6,490,900.48 from the NFF domiciliary account No. 5070407456 with the Zenith Bank into your personal use and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311of the Penal Code Cap 532 LFN 1990 and punishable under Section 312 of the same Code.”

When the case was called, though the defendants were present in court, they could not take their plea as counsel representing them informed the court that he was ‘just’ served with the charge, and asked the court for a date to enable him study the charge.

In the circumstance, Justice Affem asked parties to come back on Thursday, October 18, 2018 for the arraignment.