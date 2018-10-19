Court didn’t sack Erue led Delta APC exco

Against speculation making the rounds in some quarters, the Head Strategy and Communications, All Progressives Congress, APC Delta State chapter, Nick Ovuakporie, Frday siaid the Federal High Court sitting in Asaba did not sack the Prophet Jones Erue led executive of the party in the State.

Ovuakporie in a statement said; “we which to correct the erroneous notions and utterly shameful propaganda being peddled by political opponents and their co-travellers in political rationality that the Court has sacked the Prophet Jones Ode Erue led Delta State All Progressives Congress, APC Exco and invalidated the Party’s Candidates from the State.

“Indeed, nothing could be further from the truth and these dastardly lies from some quarters only go to underline their penchant for infamy and anti-party activities.

“For the avoidance of doubt and correction of these heinous misconceptions, what the Court has held thus far is that the status quo ante be maintained pending the determination of the substantive suit.

“As such, the Jones Erue Executive Committee remains intact and in place, while all the Party’s Candidates for 2019 subsist as hitherto submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

“We would like to assure our teeming members across the State that our gubernatorial Candidate for the 2019 elections remains and will continue to remain Chief Great Ovedje Ogboru while our Senatorial Candidate for Delta Central is and will continue to be Distinguished Senator Ovie Omo-Agege.

“Needless to say, all the Party’s other Candidates for other positions remain as earlier determined in the lawful primaries conducted by the Electoral Committee as set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) and the legitimate exco of the Party as led by Prophet Jones Erue.

“The resolutely confident of our legal status as the authentic Executive Committee and will not be intimidated by nebulous interpretation of Court rulings for selfish gains nor by social media gimmicks been orchestrated by these charlatans”.