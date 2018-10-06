Couple, three others nabbed with 11 human skulls, other parts in Ilorin

By Demola Akinyemi

THREE fresh human skulls, eight dry ones, several suspected human bones, a bunch of human hairs and other items were yesterday morning recovered from a suspected ritualist’s house in Ilorin by detectives of Kwara State police command.

Five suspects including a couple, Mr Azeez Yakub and Mrs Salina Azeez, and three others -Isah Wasiu, Abubakar Isiaka and Soliu Yakub have been arrested in connection with the human parts.

Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Mr Fafowora Bolaji disclosed this at a press conference, last night at the police headquarters, in Ilorin.

According to the police commissioner, “Acting on intelligence available to the command about suspected ritual killings around Adewole area of Ilorin by some ritualists, detectives from the police command swooped on a building located at 20 Ole-Opa area of Aromaradu, Adewole Ilorin, and one Yakubu Azeez and four others were rounded up. A search warrant was conducted in the building, 11 human skulls, several suspected human bones, a bunch of suspected human hair and other items were recovered.

“Investigation into the matter is ongoing, suspects will be charged to court after the conclusion of the investigation, “he said.

The police commissioner also said a suspect, one Segun Bolatito Akande, was nabbed for selling a stolen sienna bus.

It was a gory sight, last night,when the suspects displayed the human parts at the police headquarters, as the stench from the rotten human parts littered the air.

Saturday Vanguard reliably gathered that the suspect, who is notorious for dealing in human parts had been arrested several times in the past and released by the police.

The suspect was also said to have bought a brand new Sienna bus last Thursday where his friends were gathered in the house to pray and celebrate with him.

The building where the couple live and operate the human parts business has been pulled down by security officers.

Other suspects who claim to be tenants, also live in that house.