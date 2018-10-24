Council promises to review curriculum for Pharmacists, others

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Pharmacists Council of Nigeria, PCN, yesterday said plans were underway for the review of qualifying courses for pharmacists and other allied professionals to improve the quality of service they deliver.

Registrar of the Council, Elijah Mohammed disclosed this in Abuja at a meeting for the development of PCN Family Planning (FP) and other Primary Health Care (PHC) Strategic Plan organised by the Advocacy of Child and Family Health @Scale Project (PSN-PACFaH@Scale).

He said: “Documented evidence have shown that the first point of call by majority of Nigerians seeking healthcare services are community pharmacists and Patent Proprietary Medicines shops.

“Some of the steps to be taken by the council to actualise the repositioning of CPs and PPMVs and align them with current realities as primary healthcare providers include the review of the curricula of all our service providers.

“They are pharmacists, pharmacy technicians and PPMVs in order to build the capacities to carry out these expanded roles.

“The stratification of PPMVs into three different accreditation models, categorised into tier one, tier two and three and the development of supervisory model for PPMVs as well as Satellite Pharmacy Concept model,”

Mohammed specially noted that the development of PCN FP and other primary healthcare strategic plan action was necessitated base on keen interest of several development organisations in collaboration with the council to work with CPs and PPMVs.

He identified the PCN Strategic Implementation Plan for FP as a novel approach to the council as a regulatory agency to develop a collaborative framework that will effectively ensures quality delivery of CPs and PPMVs,

“It is evident from data that private practitioners that is CPs and PPMVs under the regulation of the council are key sustainable healthcare providers toward ensuring quality access to FP.

“This document will define operational and technical capacities not only for the CPs and PPMVs but also ratify gaps in area where development partners can support the council’s regulatory efforts at ensuring quality care provision in maternal health by the group.

“As we commence the development of the SIP for FP, I urge all stakeholders to rein their expertise, contribute and ensure that an implementable SIP is produced,” Mohammed advised.