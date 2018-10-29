…Council boss absolves self of alleged complicity

By Festus Ahon

CHAIRMAN of Udu Local Government Area, Delta State, Chief Brown Jite, has described as false, claims by the Nigerian Army that he was involved in the Aladja/Ogbe-Ijoh crisis.

Reacting to media reports credited to the spokesman of 6 Division, the Nigerian Army, Port-Harcourt, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, that he was with the troops when they entered Aladja for the operation last Monday, Jite said he was not at the scene of the crisis.

Innoson to construct armoured vehicles for Police

He added that he was presiding over the Executive Council meeting of the council when the fracas occured.

In a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Henry Ubuvwerorose, Jite explained that he had to adjourn the meeting abruptly when he was informed on phone that some persons had been killed in Aladja by the military.

The statement reads: “When the Chairman got to Aladja to get first-hand information on what transpired, he discovered that the army might have been angered by the resistance of the protesters, mostly women, who were bitter over the attack on Aladja by Ogbe-Ijoh people earlier in the day.

Family, friends, political associates gather at Chief Anenih, ex- PDP BoT chairman’s home

“The Council Chairman wishes to use this medium to convey his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and to assure the people that Delta State Government is on top of the situation and a lasting solution to the crisis will be found very soon.”