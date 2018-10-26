Corporate earnings: Investor sentiment causes N109bn loss in 4 days

By Nkiruka Nnorom

Investors in the equities market have lost a total of N109 billion in the four trading days in this week despite release of the third quarter 2018, Q3’18, and nine months financial statements by quoted companies.

Usually, the release of earning reports by companies engenders more activity in the market, resulting in positive return for investors.

But activity turned negative this week beating analysts’ expectations of positive sentiment in the wake of the earning releases, which has largely been positive.

Investment bankers were of consensus opinion last week that the market would close positive this week but at the close yesterday, the bears had upper hand.

The market started on a positive note on Monday with 0.37 percent increase in the All Share Index, ASI. It went further up by 0.7 percent on Tuesday, but reverted to the negative region on Wednesday following heavy sell-off on the shares of Dangote Cement Plc, which plummeted by 6.76 percent, thereby resulting in 2.37 percent decline in the ASI during the day.

The market again turned positive yesterday with 0.04 percent increase, but the increase was not enough to shake off the negative impact of the previous day’s activities.

Consequently, the ASI slipped to 32,545.06 points from 32,841.69 points, while the equities market capitalisation dropped by N109 billion to N11.881 trillion from N11.990 trillion, representing 0.90 percent decline respectively.

This was particularly driven by massive losses in the oil & gas and industrial goods sectors, which depreciated by 3.5 percent and 1.05 percent respectively.

The Month-to-Date, m/d, and Year-to-Date, y/d, losses, therefore, moderated to -0.68 percent and -14.9 percent, respectively.

Activities across sectors were mixed as two of the five sectorial indices closed negative, while the others closed positive.

While the consumer goods and oil & gas sectors recorded 3.5 percent and 1.05 percent losses, the industrial goods, insurance and banking sectors appreciated by 6.53 percent, 0.62 percent and 0.06 percent respectively.