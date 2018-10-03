Coronation Merchant Bank named Best Investment Bank in Nigeria

Coronation Merchant Bank has been named the Best Investment Bank in Nigeria at the 2018 World Finance Investment Banking Awards in United Kingdom.

A statement quoted World Finance as saying, “One bank that has recorded remarkable accomplishments in its very short years of operation is Coronation Merchant Bank. The bank has established itself as a dominant player, sitting at the very top of the investment banking industry in its native Nigeria.”

“In recent years, investment banking in Nigeria has changed considerably. Low capital requirements, together with a swift process for obtaining operating licenses, have seen the number of players in the market increase rapidly.

“Against this backdrop of growing competition, Coronation Merchant Bank has managed to stand out from the crowd. Its investment banking business provides bespoke solutions and an enviable network of partners to corporate organisations across a variety of industries.

“In recognition of the support the bank provides to ensure its clients are perfectly positioned to harness capital flows and competitive advantages, Coronation Merchant Bank has been named as the Best Investment Bank in Nigeria.”

Commenting on the award, Abubakar Jimoh, MD/CEO of Coronation Merchant Bank said: “We are delighted to be recognised as the Best Investment Bank in Nigeria. Our successes and achievements over the years reflect the hard work and commitment of our staff, management and board in ensuring we maintain our core values of integrity, innovation and excellence in service delivery.”

“This award affirms that we are on course to achieving our long-term goal of becoming Africa’s premier investment bank.” He added.

Coronation Merchant Bank group was established to fill the gap in a long-underserved market segment, and address the need for long-term capital across key sectors of the economy. The group offers investment and corporate banking, private banking, wealth management, global markets and treasury services to a diverse range of clients. It also offers securities trading and brokerage, asset management and trustees services via its subsidiaries – Coronation Securities and Coronation Asset Management – respectively.

Driven by its vision of becoming Africa’s premier investment bank with an asset base of over NGN 130bn, the banking group has become a model for risk management, corporate governance and responsible business practices.