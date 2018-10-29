Commercial bus rams into roadside shop in Delta, kills two persons

By Perez Brisibe

UGHELLI—TWO persons were, Saturday, reported dead at Bomadi, Delta State, when a commercial bus heading to Bomadi from Ughelli, lost control and rammed into a provision shop along the road.

The victims were confirmed dead at a hospital in the area where they were rushed to after the accident.

It was gathered that relatives of the victims reportedly stormed the Bomadi office of Delta City Transport, operators of the commercial bus, to set it ablaze.

It took the timely intervention of operatives of the Operation Safe Delta, OSD, to prevent the aggrieved relatives from carrying out their threat, as staff of the transport line hurriedly locked up the park and fled.

Confirming the incident to Vanguard, a staff of the transport company at its Ughelli office, hinted that none of the occupants of the bus sustained injuries, except for those who were standing by the shop.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said: “The accident happened on Friday, but two of the victims died Saturday morning.”

“Staff of the Bomadi office had to shut-down operations at the park for fear of being lynched by the angry relatives. If not for the intervention of the army, they would have burnt down the station and buses at the station.”