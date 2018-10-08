Chris Uba’s sister loses PDP Onitsha North II ticket

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI—THE Speaker of Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Rita Maduagwu has lost her bid to recontest to represent Nnewi South II Constituency for the third time in the Anambra State House of Assembly.

Also, sister to a Board of Trustee member of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Chief Chris Uba, Mrs. Chinyere Dim, has lost her bid to contest under the platform of PDP, for Onitsha North II seat in the Anambra State House of Assembly to a recently called to bar lawyer, Mr. Pat Okafor.

At a relatively peaceful primary election of the All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, devoid of shooting and complaints at the headquarters of Nnewi South Local Government Area, Ukpor, Maduagwu polled a total of 29 votes to trail behind Mr. Chieloka Okoye, the former Transition Committee chairman of the council area who polled a total of 36 delegate votes to emerge winner.

Mr. Pat Okafor, in the PDP State Assembly delegate election held at the Onitsha Sports Club, defeated Mrs. Dim, a former Transition chairman of Onitsha South Local Government Area, with 62 votes, while she polled one vote.