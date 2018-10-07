Chinese animation film, Travel With the Wind, excites Lagos kids

As part of the promotional activities geared towards its global release early next year, Travel With the Wind, a Chinese animation movie, played host to hundreds of children on September 22, 2018 at Ozone Cinemas, Sabo, Yaba, Lagos.

Hosted by the film producer, Minglang Production and its distributor, Silverbird Film Distribution, the screening saw several school children and their parents, including the media, having the fun of their lives, as they watched on the big screen the High Definition trailer of Travel With the Wind accompanied by powerful, high fidelity surround sound.

Created by an international team, the animation movie deeply explores profound Chinese arts and culture and delivers universal values.

Earlier this year, Minglang Production attended Chinese Animation Season hosted in Nigeria by the Chinese Ministry of Culture and Star Times to promote cultural exchange between Nigeria and China.

At the event, Travel with the Wind earned high praises from the Nigerian audience and went on to have great impression on many people in film markets in the United States, Japan, South Korea, and France, among others.

Daniel Zhang, Digital Marketing Manager, StarTimes, who represented the Vice President, StarTimes Group, Guo Ziqi and Head, StarTimes TV in Nigeria, Wang Jin at the screening, expressed the readiness of the Chinese pay TV outfit to partner Minglang Productions in showcasing the rich tradition and cultural values of the Chinese through Travel with the Wind and other artistic contents.

“We have been directed by our parent company in China to be part of this screening. You know that StarTimes is a Chinese cable TV company; so we are ready to partner Minglang Productions, another Chinese companies, in showcasing our rich culture and tradition through Travel with the Wind and other film contents,” he said.