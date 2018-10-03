Chevron commissions drainage to fight flood in Edjeba community

By Jimitota Onoyume

WARRI— A 500-metre long drainage funded by Chevron Nigeria Limited under its joint venture arrangement with Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, for Edjeba community, Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, has been commissioned.

Speaking at the event, General Manager, Policy, Government and Public Affairs, PGPA, of the multinational oil firm, Mr Esimaje Brikinn, lauded the community for completing the project, noting that the company will continue to be alive to its corporate social responsibility to communities.

He enjoined residents to ensure the drainage does not serve as a dumpsite, stressing that if the place was kept clean, it would serve its purpose of effectively combating flood in the area.

Represented by Mr Tony Emegere, Mr Brikinn said Chevron will always work with the state government and communities to support development in the state.

“This is the trail of goodness we are leave behind in every community where we operate and we congratulate the Edjeba community for successfully completing this drainage system project. The effectiveness of a drainage system is dependent on the maintenance of the system.

“It is our hope that the drains would be kept clear of silt and dirt at all times so as to ensure that the excess water is always carried away,” he said.

Mr S. Okujere, Director Governor’s Office Annexe, Warri hailed Chevron for the project , said it would go a long way to control flood in the area.