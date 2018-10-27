Chartered Institute of Arbitrators charges new members on professional ethics

Chartered Institute of Arbitrators(CIArb) has charged its newly inducted members to uphold the ethics the profession as arbitrators.

Mrs Adedoyin Rhodes-Vivour, the Chairman, CIArb Nigeria branch, made the call at the institute’s Galanight/Induction ceremony on Friday night in Abuja.

Newsmen report that 242 people were inducted as associate members, 67 as members, while 15 were inducted as fellows.

She urged the new members to represent the profession well wherever they went and work toward upholding the standard of the profession at all times.

“Today, you have been inducted into an organisation that is known worldwide, you must make sure you uphold the standard and uphold the ethics of the profession if you must go far.

“You must also take responsibility of whatever decision you take in the practice of this profession,” she stressed.

Mr Sola Ephraim-Oluwanuga, the Chairman of the 2018 conference planning committee also advised the new members to guard the profession jealously and always work for its progress.

“All inductees must seek for the good of the institution all the time and the sky will be the limit of your progress, if this is done.

“You must be patience to take best of this profession, you must learn and must be mentored and with time, you will gather experience for yourselves and make the best of the profession,’’ Ephraim-Oluwanuga said.

Miss Folake Sadiq, the President of the Young Members Group (YMG) of the institute called on Nigerian legislature to pass the bill before it for the regulation of arbitration in the country.

According to her, to help arbitration profession in the country, a bill regulating it must first be passed, and training of arbitrators must be paramount to make the profession attractive.

She said that more awareness was still needed for the profession to attract more people, and called on Nigerians to encourage Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) for the promotion of arbitration profession.

Mr James Bridgeman, CIArb President, UK, charged all members of the profession to imbibe the doctrine of transparency in the discharge of their duties.

According to Bridgeman, transparency and diversity are always the major challenges confronting the growth of the profession internationally, and called on members to tackle them.

“You must promote the principles of arbitration, you must go in the right direction, you have yourselves a very important international organisation which you must always seek for its success,” he said.

NAN