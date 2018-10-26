CGS, partners clamour to increase N3b worth Nigerian beauty sector

By Moses Nosike

Considering the economic value of beauty industry to a growing economy like Nigeria with huge employment opportunities, a Nigerian based consultancy, Compass Global Service has joined forces with Dubai/UK based international exhibition organisers, B to B Events to organise a three day annual beauty West African exhibition and conference next month in Lagos from November 21 -23, 2018. Part of that conference and exhibition is to reposition the beauty industry in Nigeria for global competitiveness.

Compass Global Service, as an international platform for business to business engagements, export promotion, is ready to host over 100 companies from across the world, including Nigerian local brands to showcase during the exhibition.

According to the CEO, Compass Global Service, Mrs. Tokunbo Chiedu, the firm also engages in business development, new market entry, international trade/partnership, and this it has doing for over 10 years connecting Nigerian and international businesses to new opportunities and global trade ties, providing access to training and creating initiatives, including business support/solutions.

Counting on her experience in the industry, she said that the beauty industry in Nigeria needs a review especially on the aspect of training of beauty personnel/professionals in the country. “This is necessary because of the seemingly lack of skilled manpower in the sector”.

Chiedu said further that there is need to invest more into the education sector via technical colleges, government approved beauty institutes, introduction of bursaries for those interested in a career path in the beauty sector. “Lack of adequate investment into research and development to support the manufacturing of beauty products and value addition to natural ingredients has been flagged up, including issues around compliance with global standards.

In addition, it is said that Bank of Industry Nigeria has taken the lead in providing financial support towards the organization of the conference; whilst the Nigerian Export Promotion Council are providing technical support and training around accessing the exports market. Lagos State Government will be represented by Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye-Honourable Commissioner for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives who will deliver a Keynote address on “Lagos, Africa’s Beauty Business Hub”. The President of the Nigerian British Chamber of Commerce; Mr. Akin Olawore is expected to give the welcome remarks at the Beauty West Africa Conference to recognize the strategic partnership between Nigerian Consultancy, Compass Global Business Services and BtoB Events UK Ltd., organizers of Beauty West Africa Exhibition.

Euromonitor has revealed that the Nigerian beauty sector is worth N3b, confirming the viability of Nigeria’s Beauty sector. A skilled and knowledgeable manpower base is the foundation to a thriving beauty sector”.

Inûuential beauty industry leaders from within Nigeria and other West Africa that have put their weight behind the conference as Speakers at the 2018 Beauty West Africa Conference and Exhibition include Tara Fela-Durotoye–House of Tara CEO, Pamela Olatunji – Medical Aesthetician/ Founder of Spectrum Beauty Institute, Dr. Vivian Oputa – Founder Derma Care/ Brand Trainer Biologique Recherché

They will be speaking on topics as diverse as”Building Strategic Partnerships to fast track your Beauty Business,Manufacturing 101 – Looking at Standards, The future of the Beauty Sector in Nigeria and West Africa,The Beauty Services Sector, Focusing on Education: Skills/Knowledge Transfer, and Capacity Building , Introduction to Export, Setting Up A Successful Distribution & Retail Business.”