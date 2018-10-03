Celebration, pomp as school principal is crowned as traditional ruler in Enugu

Enugu—-There was excitement at Adagwanato Community in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State, following the selection of a retired secondary school principal, Chief Thomas Nwali, as the first traditional ruler-elect of the community by the general assembly on Sunday, September 23, 2018.

The Igwe-elect, Nwali was crowned as the Igwebuike 1 of the area by the eldest man and spiritual leader of the autonomous community, Onyishi Michael Ugwuanyi Agashi, assisted by the elders council in accordance with the tradition and laws of the land, amid celebrations by the youths, women and the elderly.

“Igwe Nwali who promised to rule the community with the fear of God, said that he had lived with the people all his life and will therefore, not do anything that would disturb the peace and unity of Umuadogwa, Inere and Umushene villages which make up the community.“

Earlier, before the coronation of Nwali and his wife, Lolo Cordelia Nwali, [Chinyere Ugo], Onyishi Agashi had prayed for the new traditional ruler, saying that he was chosen because of development initiatives in the community.

“My prayer is that God and our ancestors will protect and preserve your life and make your reign peaceful in Adogwanato. We are all brothers and sisters and have been living in peace. Let there be tranquility throughout your reign. You are a man of peace.

“You should extend the hands of fellowship to those who contested the Igweship with you. It is God that gives power. If it is because of money, this crown would not have been bestowed on you today, because some of those who contested with you are richer.

It is because of your good work; keep it up. Your wife should also support you and protect the throne from anything that is bad,” he said, as the people danced to the rhythm of the traditional Okanga drummers.