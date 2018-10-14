Breaking News
Canouse goal lifts D.C. United to win, playoff position

On 8:12 pmIn Sports by adekunleComments

Russell Canouse’s 86th-minute header lifted D.C. United to a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas Saturday and into MLS Cup playoff position with three matches remaining.

D.C. United stretched their unbeaten streak to seven matches and moved a point ahead of Montreal into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. They have a game in hand over the Impact.

Dallas remained atop the tight Western Conference despite seeing their six game unbeaten run end.

Dallas lead second-place Los Angeles FC by one point, and both teams will play third-placed Sporting Kansas City over their final two games.

Wayne Rooney, the former England captain whose arrival in July has sparked D.C.’s late-season surge, had perhaps the best of the team’s chances prior to Canouse’s goal.

But his shot in the opening minutes went wide, and his curling, long-range free kick just over an hour in was saved by diving Dallas goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez.

Rooney’s free kick from the sideline in the 86th led to a shot by Canouse that bounced off the crossbar. The midfielder got a second chance and his header made it over the line for his first Major League Soccer goal.


