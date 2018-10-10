Call Oshiomhole to order, Lori-Ogbebor urges Buhari, Tinubu

By Charles Kumolu

Rights Activist, Chief Rita Lori-Ogbebor, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and National Leader of All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to prevail on the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to cancel the senatorial primaries of the APC in Delta South Senatorial District.

She also warned that failure to do so may affect the prospects of a peaceful electoral process in 2019 general election.

Briefing newsmen yesterday in Lagos, Lori-Ogbebor called for a new exercise, lamenting that a former governor of Delta State, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan, was imposed on the party by its national leadership.

She said: “On the day of the primaries, all the aspirants including Air Vice Marshal Okorodudu, (retd), Temisan Omatseye and others, were supposed to be in Oleh for the exercise.

“But one of them ran to my house to inform me that there was no election. He said there was nobody from Abuja to monitor the process. Okorodudu and Omatseye called me on the phone that they had seen nobody. Efforts to get Oshiomhole on phone were not fruitful.

‘’On the next day, I asked them to go back and participate in the exercise. But the next thing we heard was that the ticket for Delta South senatorial district had been given to a former governor of Delta State, Dr. Uduaghan. I was shocked because as someone who had been a journalist before independence, I had never seen such dishonesty. They gave him the ticket without fear. I was thoroughly ashamed and came back to Lagos.

‘’We supported President Buhari because we wanted a change. I also supported the party because of the structure that a former Lagos State, governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu put in place in Lagos. He laid the foundation for development in Lagos.

‘’That is why I am calling on the President and Tinubu to quickly do something about what happened in Delta State. Oshiomhole should be told that APC was built on truth and credibility. He should also know that Uduaghan, who he made a flagbearer is an unwilling APC person.” He came from the PDP because they rejected him.”