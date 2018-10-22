Call Fr. Mbaka to order, PDP chieftain tells Enugu Catholic Bishop

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – CHIEFTAIN of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Enugu State, Chief Chinedu Eya has called on the Catholic Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Most Rev. Callistus Valentine Onaga to as a matter of urgency caution Spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu Nigeria AMEN, Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka, over his involvement in the build up to the 2019 elections.

Chief Eya, a former Enugu North senatorial aspirant on the platform of PDP, and National Convener of “Why it must be PDP in 2019” who spoke after the fiery Priest described President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as “change” and “bureau de change” respectively, wondered why the Rev. Father will not leave politics for politicians.

He said the cleric should focus on his mandate of propagating the gospel and impacting morals, instead of confusing the political space.

Chief Eya noted that he had considered overlooking the preacher’s message, but decided otherwise following the messenger’s vitrolics on the candidacy of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), whom he described as his only bargain in 2019 elections.

The PDP chieftain said, “Why is Fr. Mbaka describing my Party’s candidate in the coming elections as ‘bureau de change?’”

“If the PDP shared money during its primary election as the Rev. Father pointed out in his message, how does it now make a political party’s affairs religious?” Chief Eya queried in a statement by his media aide, Gwiyi Solomon.

“The Catholic Bishop of Enugu must caution Fr. Mbaka now. We can all remember vividly how he predicted the victory of Buhari which has brought us to this stage of 100% lack and deprivation, even of the rule of law,” he added.

Fr. Mbaka was quoted to have said “if anybody is thinking that if Atiku becomes the President of Nigeria, things will get better, ‘who born you’, because for this country to be good, it is easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than this country to be good.”