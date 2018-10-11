C-River retirees send SOS to Ayade, threaten court action

By Emma Una

HUNDREDS of retired workers in Cross River State, yesterday, sent an appealed to the state governor, Professor Ben Ayade, to pay their gratuity, warning that failure to do so would attract a court action.

Spokesperson of the retirees, Mr. Paul Idagwu, told newsmen in Calabar, that they were yet to be paid their gratuity many years after retirement.

His words: ‘’Many of our members have died and others incapacitated and cannot come out here. All we are asking for is to be paid our entitlements because we need it to take care of our families and our health needs.

“Do they want all us to die? They told us that a committee had been set up to verify those qualified to be paid which is unnecessary in December 2017. Since then, we have not heard anything.’’