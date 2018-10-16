C-River Rep aspirants seek cancellation of primary

By Henry Ojelu

Two House of Representatives aspirants in Boki/Ikom Federal Constituency of Cross River State, Destiny Takon and Ento Edako, have called for the cancellation of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, primary election which produced Chris Ngoro as the candidate of the party.

In a joint petition to the party’s National Chairman, Mr. Uche Secondus, through the law firm of Destiny Obun Takon & Co, the aspirants claimed that what transpired on October 4, 2018, during the exercise was a charade.

Copies of the petition were also forwarded to Cross River State, PDP Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, and the Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state.

UDUAGHAN: Maku-Eyituoyor urges Buhari to disregard Rita Lori-Ogbebor

Takon and Edako stated that they decided to boycott the election after a particular aspirant and his friend, who they claimed acted as returning officer were sighted with materials for the election.

They alleged that aside not being duly informed about the date of the election, they were also not informed about the venue of the election.

Demanding a rescheduling of the election, they said: “We most humbly urge the party to cancel and reschedule the primary in the interest of the party.

Fake Delta APC primary results is being circulated, Erue raises alarm

“We may, however, be constrained to consider other legal remedies available should the party fail to do the needful within three weeks of receipt of this notice.

“We hope that good counsel and conscience would prevail over the party leadership at this trying time.’’