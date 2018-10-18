C-River pensioners appeal for payment of six years gratuities

By Emma Una

CALABAR—RETIRED workers in Cross River State yesterday, appealed to the state government to release their outstanding gratuities which they claimed have not been paid since 2013.

The workers, who held a meeting under the aegis of Concerned Retired Workers, said many of them had died waiting for the money, while some are now bedridden.

The retirees, who gathered at the Pensions Board Office in Calabar, said they were not a trade union but senior citizens of the state, who were yet to be paid their entitlements.

“Do they want all of us to die and leave our entitlements? They told us a committee had been set up to verify those qualified to be paid which is unnecessary because we were screened in December 2017. We have not heard anything from the committee or government.

“We are not in any way antagonisng the state government but demanding our entitlements.

“Payment of pension used to be done even before civil servants were paid but these days we get paid several weeks after salaries are paid. They are doing it to subject us to more pains,’’ the senior citizens lamented.