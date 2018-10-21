Buhari’s son-in-law kick against Katsina APC guber, Masari’s emergence

By Bashir Bello

KATSINA – President Muhammadu Buhari’s son-in-law, Malam Abubakar Isma’ila Isa has kicked against the outcome of the just concluded All Progressive Congress, APC party primaries in Katsina State that saw Governor Aminu Bello Masari clinching the return ticket of the party in the state.

Isa’s rejection of the primaries outcome was coming as Masari’s name have been forwarded by the party to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC as it governorship candidate in the race.

Isa were reportedly said to have in a copy filed to the Secretary of the Electoral Committee to register his greiviance, faulted the adoption of indirect primaries leading to the emergency of Masari while also crying out for a foul play.

“As stakeholders in the election, we ought to be consulted in whatever decision that may be arrived at, but we were neither consulted nor informed on the decision to go in for Indirect primaries.

“Consequently, no notice to that effect was served on us therefore our delegates and agents could not trace the venue for accreditation and election.

“You and your committee arrived in Katsina in the night of 29/09/2018 on a charted flight allegedly provided for by the state governor, you went straight into the government house, met with the governor who is one of the aspirant and members of his government, you did not invite us to the usual stakeholders and did not meet us until yesterday 30/09/2018 by 12.30pm. At the meeting you informed us that you have finished screening of delegates and we’re to start voting. All sets of facts cast serious doubts on the impartiality of your committee.”

Isa in another statement issued while addressing a press conference shortly before the gubernatorial primaries in the state said, “we wholeheartedly align ourselves with the position of President Muhammadu Buhari in deepening and entrenching internal democracy in our party by openly supporting direct primaries as a mode of electing those who will carry the party’s flag in the forthcoming general elections.

“However, we are sad to report that the national secretariat of our party closed its eyes to the inherent dangers in conducting indirect primaries in Katsina State.

“This trend if not checked will throw the party into chaos and may further factionalize the party and affect its fortunes in the forthcoming general elections in 2019.

“We have lost confidence in the ability of the executives of the party in the state and the state government to conduct free, fair and transparent primaries.

“We are solidly behind the President and the National Working Committee (NWC) in supporting direct primaries in choosing candidates who will carry the party’s flag in the 2019 elections more so as direct primaries remain the most transparent and credible process of selecting popular and acceptable candidates for the party.

“The so-called executive members of the party at all levels in Katsina State were illegally elected in a phantom congress of the party and therefore ineligible to take decisions on behalf of the party and its members and we call on all those concerned to intervene and save the party from the merchants of manipulation and disunity.

“There was never a stakeholders’ meeting of the party where it was agreed that the party in Katsina State should go contrary to the well known views of our dear President who is an advocate of direct primaries for the part and that we hold the view that as a mark of respect for our President, we will never shame him by going contrary to his views.”

He continued when he said, “It is pertinent to note that as at today, there are not less than 7 suits pending before the various High Courts challenging the illegality of the present set of executives at the wards, LGA’s and state level of the party in Katsina. These suits are challenging the constitutional legitimacy of the present exco who constitute the delegates for Indirect election at the primaries, these suits are still pending before High Courts, Federal High Court and the Court of Appeal.

“We are by this drawing your attention to these breaches of the guidelines and the APC constitution and urging you to take immediate steps to rectify them before it is too late,” Isa stated.

Meanwhile, the electoral committee from the party’s National headquarters headed by Dr. Isah Adamu had declared Masari winner after polling 5,562 votes against the duo of Abubakar Samaila Isa, 8 votes and Garba Sani Dankani with 1 vote.