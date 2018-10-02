Buhari’s retention of service chiefs, IGP has paid off, says Group

By Gabriel Olawale

LAGOS—A pro-Buhari organization, Re-elect Buhari Movement, RBM, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for not yielding to calls for the sack of Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police.

A statement by RBM’s convener, Mr. Emmanuel Umohinyang reads: “Since their appointment, the service chiefs and the IGP have shown character. They have shown quality leadership, and we have equally seen from the results from the field security wise, especially the decimation of Boko Haram in the North East. We cannot but give them kudos.

“This could not have happened if the President had not been diligent in selecting these characters, so my take is that generally, the service chiefs have performed, though we still have incidents of attacks here and there.

“These attacks are unlike what we had in the past. You can see that for the first time after a long while in our history, we can now hold our independence parade at Eagles Square.”

“This president has shown that he is a true Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces. He is not the president who sits and gives direction from the comfort of the presidential villa. No. We must appreciate what the government is doing.”