Buhari’s aide seeks Fr. Mbaka’s blessing to unseat Ekweremadu

By Dennis Agbo

ENUGU — PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari’s Special Assistant on Justice Sector Reform and Coordinator of Open Government Partnership, OPG, Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu has prayed the Enugu Catholic Adoration Priest, convener, Rev Fr Ejike Mbaka to give her the anointing to defeat the Deputy Senate President, Prof Ike Ekweremadu in the 2019 polls.



Ibekaku-Nwagwu is the senatorial candidate of the APC for Enugu West Senatorial District.

Speaking in Enugu, Ibekaku-Nwagwu explained that she sought the face of God to win her the party primary because “the contest was so hot and very unpredictable. So, I needed something that would give me an edge over my senior brothers that slugged it out with me.

“I will continue to hold on to God until I unseat Ekweremadu at the general election,” she said.

She also promised to place President Buhari’s election before God and seek favour on his behalf.

Ibekaku-Nwagwu described the Affirmation Convention of the APC for Buhari as a great success and an indication of the love and peace that reigns in the party.

“I am optimistic that President Muhammadu Buhari will win the 2019 presidential election,” she stated.

She therefore called on all factions of the party in Enugu State to close ranks and put their differences behind so that the party can muster the required strenght to defeat the incumbent party in Enugu state.

“I can assure you that for the first time since this Republic, Senator Ike Ekweremadu will be running an election.

“In the past it was a mere affirmation for him. I am the only candidate with the magic finger to defeat him. He will be defeated this time” she affirmed.

She promised to ensure quality representation of the Enugu West Senatorial zone at the Senate if she is elected.