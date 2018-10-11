Buhari to Igbo monarch: Anybody that jokes with Nigeria’s unity ‘ll have problem with us

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday said that the Federal Government was ready to contend with anyone against the peace and unity of Nigeria.

President Buhari who stated this when he received the traditional ruler of Umuofor Kingdom, Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze Abdulfatah Emetumah III, said, ”Anybody that tries to joke with the unity of this country has a problem as long as we are alive.”

The President in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, told members of the delegation led by the monarch, who is also the Chief Imam of Oguta that his main objective of serving as an elected public office holder was to make the country better.

According to him, ”Our single objective is how to make Nigeria better and we will never get tired.”

President Buhari, who thanked the delegation for identifying with the progress made so far by this administration in moving the nation forward, assured them that their well thought out recommendations on engendering unity in the country would be considered.

In his remarks, Eze Emetumah who is the Offor of Umuofor Kingdom commended the President for demonstrating his love for Nigerians and Nigeria through purposeful leadership in the last three years.

He said, ”Your Excellency, from birth you have a mission for Nigeria and you have demonstrated this in your career as a soldier, Minister, Head of State, in PTF and now President.

”You have fought for the unity of this nation and its enemies, we know very well that you won’t tolerate anything that would affect its unity and our collective existence.”

The royal father cum cleric, said it was noteworthy that under the present administration, ‘‘dissemblers like Boko Haram and other anarchists have tasted the bitter pills.’

”In agriculture, today locally produced rice has outnumbered the imported, while critical infrastructure especially Federal roads across the nation have improved and are still improving.”