Buhari strong to defend Nigeria against threat, Presidency tells IPOB, others

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Presidency Tuesday said that President Muhammadu Buhari was strong and capable to defend the territorial integrity of Nigeria against any threat.



This is against the backdrop of the threat by the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu who was quoted to have said that he was coming back to the country with ‘hell’.

Reacting to the alleged threat of the IPOB leader, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu in a statement in Abuja, assured Nigerians that there was no need to panic over alleged Nnamdi Kanu’s return as the federal government was capable of handling every situation.

The statement read, “The Presidency wishes to restate that Nigeria under President Muhammadu Buhari is strong enough to defend its territory against any threat, assuring all Nigerians that there is no reason to worry about the hollow outburst by Nnamdi Kanu, the disputed leader of IPOB on returning to the country “with hell’’.

“Instead, we see the re-enactment of his bizarre, episodic threat as a mere distraction which will not be allowed to detract from the existing cordial relations between Nigeria and other countries.

“The Buhari administration is in constant touch with other friendly nations and has the best assurances that they would continue to reciprocate the respect Nigeria has for the sovereignty of their nations. Nigerians have nothing to fear from this.