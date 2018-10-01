Buhari, Saraki, Okowa, Ibori, Utomi mourn Dafinone

By Festus Ahon

PRESIDENT— Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of Senator David Dafinone, a Second Republic legislator, who passed-on on Sunday at the age of 91.

Also, President of the Senate and Presidential Aspirant of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Dr. Bukola Saraki, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State and former governor of the state, Chief James Ibori and Prof. Pat Utomi all described the death of Senator Dafinone as an irremediable loss to the Nigerian business community, the Urhobo nation, Delta State and Nigeria as a whole.

Buhari, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja, described the late senator, who represented Bendel South in the defunct Bendel State, as a renowned chartered accountant, who lived a life of service to God and the nation.

He said: “The president commends the late senator’s disposition to serve the Federal Government whenever he was called upon, while always promoting democratic values and culture among his people.”

Saraki on his part, said he received with sadness the death of Senator Dafinone even as he saluted the foremost accountant for his immense contribution to the development of old Bendel State, in particular, and the country, in general.

Saraki, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Yusuph Olaniyonu, described the late elder-statesman as a highly talented professional, politician and community leader, who dedicated his entire lifetime to the upliftment of humanity. Saraki said: “Little wonder that in 2006, he received a ‘definite entry’ in the Cambridge Blue Book for an outstanding contribution in the field of accountancy. Apart from his immediate family, his contributions to the accountancy profession and the socio-political advancement of the country remain legendary.

Okowa in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Charles Aniagwu, condoled with the Dafinone’s leadership of Urhobo Progressive Union, UPU and the Urhobo nation, Okpe Local Government and friends over the demise of Senator Dafinone.

Okowa said that his demise had deprived the nation of the wisdom and wise counsel he had always brought into service.

According to him, as a former Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Dafinone’s sacrifice and contributions to national development as well as his huge investments in agriculture in the state would be fondly remembered.

On his part, Chief Ibori described the death of Senator Dafinone as an irremediable loss to the Nigerian business firmament, the Urhobo nation, Delta state and Nigeria as a whole.

He said, “Dafinone was a Jack of many trades who became master of all. Dafinone achieved this because he lived life to the fullest; embraced challenges and excelled in everything he did.”

Ibori said that he was privileged to have known Dafinone on a personal level as “he rendered remarkable service to Delta State.”

Prof Utomi on his part condoled the Dafinone family and the Urhobo nation on the death of Senator Dafinone.