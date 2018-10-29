Breaking News
Translate

Buhari receives Governor-General of Canada

On 3:16 pmIn News by Nwafor PolycarpComments

The Governor General Of Canada, Julie Payette, was on Monday received by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ms Payette was received at the courtyard of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, alongside officials in her entourage.

She is scheduled to address journalists after the meeting with President Buhari.

Thereafter, she will deliver a lecture at the National Space Research and Development Centre Agency.

The Governor General of Canada is the Federal Vice-Regal representative of the Canadian, that is Queen Elizabeth the second of England.

 


Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.