Buhari, Nnamani meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru
President Muhammadu Buhari on on Friday met behind closed doors with the former Senate President, Ken Nnamani, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari welcoming Former Senate Leader, Senator Ken Nnamani to the meeting between the Presidency and National Leaders of the APC and the PDP at the State House, Abuja. Photo by Abayomi Adeshida 25/08/2017

Speaking with State House correspondents at the end of the meeting, Senator Nnamani said that there were moves to bring those aggrieved during the primaries back to the APC fold.

He said “We are still harmonizing; the primaries and the congresses, there were quite a few conflicts and conflicts are common in political arena.

“Right now, we are grappling with the outcome of the primaries, trying to bring everybody together.

“We are not asking anybody to go to hell; we are asking them to come together; if you do not do well, there is nothing to cheer; if you do well, everybody will be happy; we are still working on appeasing a number of people so that we can be happy.

“APC is a national party and we should do everything to integrate our people, so that we can make progress.”


