Buhari, Masari, Abu Ibrahim meet in State House

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the Katsina State Governor Aminu Masari and Senator Abu Ibrahim who represents Katsina South senatorial zone at the State House, Abuja.

Governor Masari arrived at about 2pm and proceeded straight to the President’s office to meet Senator Ibrahim who had arrived earlier.

Although the agenda of their meeting with the President who is also from Katsina State was not known, it was gathered that it may centre on Katsina politics especially the just concluded party primaries that generated controversy.