Buhari congratulates Emir of Zuru, Sani Sami, at 75

President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated the Emir of Zuru, Alhaji Sani Sami, on his 75th birthday.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said Sami has recorded “a milestone marked with remarkable years of meritorious service to his people and the nation’’.

Buhari joined the Zuru Emirate Council, the government and people of Kebbi State, his family and friends in celebrating the landmark age of the royal father.

He noted that the first class traditional ruler had spent all his working life, since he was enlisted into the army in 1962, in leadership positions that involved protecting the interest of people and the country.

The president recalled that Sami, as a governor, instituted agricultural projects to diversify the economy of the states he served, and strongly promoted values of education, particularly inspiring youths to pursue knowledge, wisdom and entrepreneurship.

He saluted the emir’s wisdom in introducing an inter-religious committee in Zuru emirate on assumption of the throne in 1995.

According to him, the committee has created peaceful co-existence and harmony across the Zuru emirate council and beyond.

Buhari also lauded the Sami for deploying his versatile experience to set up a health foundation on HIV/AIDS, saying that this had also ensured peace in his domain.

The president prayed that the almighty God would grant the emir longer life and good health to continue serving humanity.

NAN