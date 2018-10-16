Buhari, Atiku, others for Handshake across Nigeria Summit

President Muhammadu Buhari and Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are amongst dignitaries expected to grace the maiden edition of “Handshake Across Nigeria”, summit.

Mr Yinka Odumakin, secretary of the “Nzuko Umunna” in partnership with the Core Federalists, organisers of the summit said in a statement that the summit would hold on Nov. 19 in Lagos, with the theme titled: “Nigeria Beyond Oil.”

He said that the summit was sequel to calls from leaders of thought and Nigerians from various regions, for a comprehensive approach, to encourage a conducive and viable political and economic development in Nigeria.

“The summit is geared at encouraging full participation by all thought leaders, political parties, civil society groups, socio-cultural organisations, and all Nigerians.

“It is aimed at bringing together, the various thought leaders of the component regions, to articulate progressive ideas, which could foster national integration especially as the country approaches its 2019 elections.

“The summit is also expected to avail an opportunity for thought leaders and socio-cultural organisations, to constructively interrogate the presidential candidates of the selected political parties, on their plans, programmes, and policies, before the elections.

Odumakin explained further that the summit, seeks to elicit the perspectives of experts, regional and national leaders, political parties and their presidential candidates, on their willingness to initiate processes towards achieving a better Nigeria.

Dignitaries expected at the event include: Prof. Wole Soyinka as keynote speaker, Gen. Ike Nwachukwu as Chairman, Ambassador Ibrahim Gambari as Co Chairman.

Other dignitaries include: Speaker of House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ike Ekweremadu, President of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, among others.

NAN