Buhari, 9 APC governors meet in Aso Rock

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting behind closed doors with nine governors of the All Progressives Congress, APC, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.



The governors at the meeting are Chairman of APC Governors Forum and Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun State and Tanko Al-Makura of Nassarawa State

Other are Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State, Sani Bello of Niger State, Simon Lalong of Plateau State and Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State.

Most of the governors at the meeting have issues with the ongoibg primaries their states.

The Ondo State Governor and his counterpart from Kaduna State, Malam Nasir Ahmed el-Rufai were at the State House yesterday but their mission at Aso Rock was not disclosed.