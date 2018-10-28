Buahri certificate saga is a dead issue – Femi Adesina

President Muhammadu Buhari’s spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, has said that Buhari’s ‘certificate saga is a dead issue’

“It is something that had been laid to rest before the 2015 general elections,” he added.

“Those raising the issue (PDP and others) are idle and they have run out of ideas. They see defeat staring them in the face and they are desperate to cling to any straw. This issue was resolved before the 2015 election.

“It is a matter of fact that when President Buhari and others joined the military, they took their original certificates from them. The military knew where they kept the original certificates of the President.

“In fact, a former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Alani Akinrinade corroborated that the military collected the original certificates of all its officers. The PDP believes it is going to lose the elections, and they will lose, and it is raising dust over a dead issue.

“The military already said they lost the certificates. But does it mean that it did not exist that the President went to school, sat for examinations and passed; attended military courses and War College.

“It does not change the fact that the President rose through the ranks to become a Major-General in the Nigerian Army and a Military Head of State.

“Didn’t those opposed to President Buhari go to court over his certificate and lost before? They will still lose this time around. It is a dead issue.”

Reacting to Femi Adesina Chief Femi Fani-Kayode said : ‘Only slaves and serfs defend the indefensible and speak for the lifeless”- FFK.’

