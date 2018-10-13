British Council trains 20 policemen on rape, gender based violence in Adamawa

BY UMAR YUSUF, YOLA

Disturbed by the growing and rampant cases of rape and gender based violence in Adamawa State, the International community has stepped up efforts to reduce the heinous acts.

Towards this end, series of programmes, assistance, mobilization, sensitization, and collaboration among others have been lined up for the law enforcement agencies, the government, hospitals, non governmental bodies and other stakeholders in order to curb the menace

It was in this direction that the European Union in conjunction with the British Council recently trained 20 policemen of the Adamawa State Police Command on how to handle rape and gender based violence in the state.

The policemen who were selected from four divisions in the state were also equipped with working tools to enable them discharge the skills they acquire optimally.

Programme Manager of Managing Conflict In Nigeria, (MCN), Professor Muhammad Tabiu (SAN), during the hand-over of Family Support Unit (FSU) items to the Nigeria police for use by the trainees of the Adamawa State police command stated that Adamawa was the first state to benefit from the training in Nigeria.

He noted that the training would strengthen the capacity of the police to resolve cases of sexual assault and gender based violence.

Tabiu added that in order to ensure dispensation of justice to victims, his organization has established linkages with the ministry of justice, the ministry of women affairs, the security outfits and the state specialist hospital for referral cases.

He noted that with the establishment of a comprehensive system in the state, it will be difficult for culprits involved in rape case and gender based violence to escape punishment, regretting that in the past culprits of such offences found themselves on the street within a couple of days or months.

According to him, “on the release of such suspects, only God knows how they are perfected. Either from the courts or the police, it still remains a big question we cannot answer”.

Sabiu noted that his organization had trained 100 traditional rulers and youths from IDP camps with the necessary skills to support themselves.

Earlier, the Adamawa state commissioner of police Abdullahi Ibrahim Yerima who thanked British Council for their support promised that he would ensure that the facilities given to the four police commands would be used optimally and effectively.

The commissioner who emphasized his zero tolerance for rape and gender based violence said he would ensure that anyone involved in such crimes was punished according to Nigeria’s laws.

He argued that the increasing cases of such violence was a source for concern to every discerning Nigerian and warned policemen in the state to desist from compromising and interfering in such cases or face the full wrath of the law.

The climax of the ceremony was the distribution of the materials to the trainees and other supporting staff of the body to be set up by the command to handle cases of sexual abuse and gender based violence on minors and their elderly counterparts.