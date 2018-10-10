Breaking: Senate confirms appointment of Muiz as AMCON chairman

By Nwafor Sunday

The Nigerian senate Wednesday confirmed the appointment of Mr. Banire, Muiz Adeyemi Ph.D, SAN, as the Chairman of the governing board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON).

This was made possible after Senate dissolved into the Committee of the Whole for the clause by clause consideration of the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and other Financial Institutions on the confirmation of the nomination of Mr. Banire, Muiz Adeyemi.

Recall that Muiz, was the National Legal Adviser of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The senate statement reads thus:

“The nomination of Mr. Banire, Muiz Adeyemi Ph.D, SAN for appointment as Chairman of the governing board of the Assets Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) is hereby confirmed”.

On the same vein, the senate equally confirmed the appointment of Mr. Folashodun Adebisi Shonubi as the Deputy Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN.

Details later: