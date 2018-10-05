Breaking: Secondus, Saraki, Dogara, Melaye, others lead protest against Osun election

By Nwafor Sunday

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Uche Secondus and other members of the party, Friday led protest against the outcome of the just concluded Osun state gubernatorial election that saw Gboyega Oyetola of All Progressives Congress, APC emerge winner.

They first assembled at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja before taking their protest down to the headquarter of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja.

Among those who led the protest include: Senate President Bukola Saraki, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, are Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State; former Niger State Governor and presidential aspirant Sule Lamido; Senator Dino Melaye, among others.

They were chanting songs and demanding that INEC declare PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke the winner of the election.

Details later: