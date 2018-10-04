Breaking News
Breaking: Ronaldo to miss all Portugal’s autumn internationals

On 1:34 pmIn Sports by Emmanuel OkogbaComments

Cristiano Ronaldo will not take part in Portugal’s next four internationals, the national coach Fernando Santos said on Thursday, refusing to give any reasons.

Portugal’s forward Cristiano Ronaldo sticks his tongue out during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Portugal and Morocco at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow on June 20, 2018. / AFP PHOTO

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner missed the two internationals Portugal played in September. At the time, Santos suggested that the 33-year-old’s absence was temporary and intended to help the star attacker adapt after his move from Real Madrid to Juventus.

Since then accusations that Ronaldo committed rape in 2009, which the player denies, have resurfaced.

This autumn, Portugal are due to play three Nations League games, against Poland on October 17 and against Italy and Poland in November and a friendly against Scotland later this month.

AFP


