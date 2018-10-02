Breaking: Presidency cancels FEC meeting over party primaries

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – THE Presidency today announced the postponement of tomorrow’s Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina in Abuja explained that the postponement was to allow some members of the cabinet involved in the ongoing party primaries to participate.

The two paragraph statement read, “The Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting will not take place on Wednesday, October 3, 2018.

“This is informed by on-going political activities, particularly party primaries, in which some members of the Council are deeply involved in various states of the federation.”