Breaking: Oni of Ife chooses, unveils new wife

The Oni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, on Friday, unveiled his new wife, Queen Morenike Naomi Oluwaseyi.

The new Queen, 25, a prophetess, is the Founder/President of En-Heralds, an interdenominational ministry based in Akure, Ondo state.

She started public ministry at the age of eighteen and became a full time evangelist in October 2011.

The monarch, who made the announcement through his social media platforms, praised her for her beauty, uniqueness and royal qualities and most especially, the fear of God she has.

He stated:“I waited patiently upon the Almighty, the King of kings, he eventually did it in the midst of many trials.

“Shilekunola, Moronke, Naomi; the greatest Arsenal you can apply on this highly revered throne with many rules and regulations in the midst of undiluted tradition, heritage and culture is the “Fear Of God In You”, which is the beginning of your wisdom on this throne of Oduduwa.

“You are welcome home my beautiful and adorable queen.’’

Oba Ogunwusi was previously married to Queen Zaynab Otiti-Obanor.

Queen Zaynab confirmed the end of her 17 month old marriage to the monarch with an official statement on her instagram handle.

Her post partly read, “What I can confirm is that the Ooni and I are no more. I inhale love and exhale gratitude. My journey continues as a humanitarian aiding women and victims of domestic violence & abuse with the United Nations. (NAN)