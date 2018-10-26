Breaking: KDSG reimposes 24 hour curfew

Ben Agande, Kaduna.

Less than twenty four hours after the Kaduna state government review 24 hour curfew imposed on some areas in the state, the government has again reimposed a 24 hours curfew in some towns and villages in the state.



A statement by Samuel Aruwan, spokesman to the state governor, said the move became necessary following the killing of the traditional ruler of Adara by his kidnappers.

The statement said

“The Kaduna State Government has reinstated a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna metropolis and environs, Kasuwan Magani, Kajuru, Kateri and Kachia. The curfew is effective from 11am today, Friday, 26th October 2018 and will remain in force until further notice

“This is a necessary step to help maintain peace as we mourn the death of HRH Agom Adara, who we lost in the early hours of today to the criminals who abducted him last week.

“The Kaduna State Government calls for calm in all our communities. The criminal elements who perpetrated this crime should not be allowed to divide us.

“This is a struggle between good, decent, law-abiding people trying to uphold the peace and criminals who want to divide and destroy. It is not a struggle between religious or ethnic groups. Let no criminal find succour in faith or tribe.

“Let us unite against every criminal activity. Let us stand together as human beings who have a right to live in peace