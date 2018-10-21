Breaking News
Breaking: Kaduna govt. imposes 24-hour curfew in Kaduna

On 6:42 pmIn News by Urowayino WaramiComments

Kaduna State Government has imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kaduna town and environs with immediate effect.

The Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Samuel Aruwan stated this on Sunday in Kaduna…

Details later


