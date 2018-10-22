Breaking: Fayose pleads not guilty, denied bail as trial adjourned till Wednesday

By Anthony Ogbonna

The Justice Mojisola Olatoregun-led Federal High Court in Lagos has, Monday, denied the immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose bail in an 11-count charge bordering on money laundering, abuse of public office, criminal breach of trust and stealing, up to the tune of N6.9bn preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

Read also: Alleged N4.7bn fraud: Fayose arrives court for trial

Fayose who arrived the court this morning, around 8:30 am, was brought in by officials of the EFCC.

Fayose: We are taking steps to enforce his fundamental rights – Ozekhome

Fayose has been in the detention of the EFCC for the past 5 days.

When the charges were read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

His counsel, Kanu Agabi, filed a bail application on behalf of his client but the presiding judge, Mojisola Olatoregun rejected his bail application and ordered that Fayose should remain in EFCC custody till Wednesday.

The case was adjourned to Wednesday.