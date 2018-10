By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: A Rivers State High Court sitting in Port Harcourt has again sacked the elected executives of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Rivers State led by Hon. Ojukaye Flag-Amachree.

The court also declared as void the election of Tonye Cole as the governorship candidate of the party for the 2019 election, the the Ojukaye faction of the party

Details later: