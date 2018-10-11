Breaking : Atiku in closed door meeting with Obasanjo

By Daud Olatunji



ABEOKUTA-The Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party is currently meeting behind a closed doors with the former President Olusegun Obasanjo at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL) in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Vanguard gathered the visit of the PDP Presidential flagbearer might not be unconnected with the lingering feud between him and Obasanjo.

The former President arrived the penthouse residence of the former President around 1:07pm in his long convoy of his supporters .

Those who were in the meeting with Atiku include, National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus; former governor of Cross River state, Liyel Imoke ,former Governor of Ogun State Otunba Gbenga Daniel and Senator Ben Bruce among others.

The meeting was still ongoing as of the time of filing this report.

Details later…