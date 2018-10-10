Breaking: APC presidential aspirants ask Oshiomhole to resign

By Emma Amaize

ASABA- THE Coalition of Presidential Aspirants under the All Progressive Congress, APC, Wednesday, called the National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, to give up his job without delay for allegedly creating crisis in the party.



The coalition in a statement signed by Alhaji Mumakai-Unagha and Dr SKC Ogbonnia, said: “The National Chairman does not have the capacity to lead the party to victory come 2019 following the crisis he has created all over the country as soon as he assumed office, therefore he has lost the confidence of All Progressive Progress members.”

“We, the Coalition of APC Presidential aspirants, including Governorship, Senatorial, House of Representative and Houses of Assembly aspirants are hereby calling on the National Chairman to resign,” the group said.

It warned: “Should the national chairman fail to resign, we shall mobilize APC faithful across the country to besiege the party secretariat.”

The group stated: “He has not only succeeded in creating factions within the party in almost the whole thirty six states of the Federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, he has introduced development unknown to democracy.”

“He deliberately hiked the prizes of nomination forms to scare genuine Nigerians with burning desire to salvage the nation’s economy; he is gradually destroying the party to pave way for the People Democratic Party

“It is obvious that he cannot manage crisis and he will not be able to manage the crisis he created with impunity during the recent primary elections conducted by the party, as it was all sham. He imposed party executives as well as candidates in the various constituents against the wishes of the people, it asserted.

“Adams Oshiomhole conspired to deny Nigerian youths as well as party members that are desirous of contesting the 2019 general election through the prohibitive hike of the nomination form.

Today, APC as a party is sharply divided as the recent primary elections were held on factional bases. We are not sure of the party victory come 2019 due to what we may regard or call man -made crisis created by the chairman,” the coalition added.