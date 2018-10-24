Breaking: Angry man climbs billboard hanger, vows not to come down till Atiku shows up

By Nwafor Sunday

“I think it’s time for Buhari to give way for someone like Atiku Abubakar to lead us out of the present hardship”, said Lawan Faro, who climbed billboard hanger in Adamawa.

Angered by the spate at which Nigerians complain of hunger, killings and social injustice, a middle-aged man in Yola, Mr Lawan Faro, Wednesday climbed a 40-metre-tall billboard hanger and vowed not to come down till Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP or anybody not less than him (Atiku) would promise him that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, would be ousted coming 2019 general election.

Faro was quoted by SaharaReporters to have said that he would remain there for 12 hours to express his discontent following extreme poverty that has spread wide in the country.

His words, “I think it’s time for Buhari to give way for someone like Atiku Abubakar to lead us out of the present hardship”, he cried.

“I will remain here for 12 hours to show my discontent, and someone not less than Atiku must come here to assure me that this government must be sacked in the forthcoming election.”

Meanwhile, a large crowd gathered at the bottom of the tall billboard hanger, chanting “Sai Baba Buhari!”

Recall that Nura Ilyasu had done similar thing last month in Abuja. He climbed a telecommunication mast in protest against Buhari administration and re-election bid.