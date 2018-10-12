Breaking : Aircraft inside Overland Air hangar on fire at Lagos Airport

By Lawani Mikairu
An aircraft parked inside Overland Air hangar at the domestic wing of the Muritala Muhammed Airport, Lagos is currently on fire.
Fire service at the airport have deployed their men there to curtail the inferno.
Details later.
