Breaking: Abonema community leaders kidnapped in waterways

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – GUNMEN have just been kidnapped some community leaders in Abonema waterways in Akuku Toru local government area, Rivers state.

At least ten persons, including a Chief simply identified as Benibo were said to be returning to Abonema from neighboring Idama aftet a truce meeting over leadership tussle in the community when the abductors ensnared and whisked them to yet unknown destination.

A relative of one of the missing boat occupants who alerted Vanguard said, “We have no idea where they took them yet. We are confused right now”

Other leaders of the community are currently in a meeting over the issue as news of the incident filtered in.